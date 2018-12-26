Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has withdrawn portfolio of home ministry from Salim Ahmad Khosa and has appointed provincial minister for environment Zia Ullah Longove as home minister in his place.

A notification in this regard has been issued.

The Balochistan chief minister on Tuesday made the change for the second time in the cabinet on the request of provincial ministers. He withdrew the portfolio of home minister from Salim Ahmad Khosa and appointed Zia Ullah Longove as home minister. Salim Ahmad Khosa has been given the revenue ministry.