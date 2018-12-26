Share:

MOSCOW:- As many as three people died and at least 12 others were wounded in an explosion that hit the northern Iraqi city of Tal Afar, media reported on Tuesday. The Rudaw broadcaster reported, citing local security forces, that it was a car bomb. In August 2017, Iraqi city of Tal Afar has been fully liberated from militants of Daesh terrorist group. Tal Afar was seized by terrorists in 2014. Before the seizure, it was home to 750,000 people.