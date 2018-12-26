Share:

KARACHI - Heritage committee has been formed for utilising the area around the Empress Market and for using this in a better way. The committee comprise construction experts, horticulturist and civic affairs.

First meeting of committee held in the Commissioner Karachi house on Tuesday chaired by the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani whereas others who attend the meeting include the metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, expert of Horticulture and Construction Liaquat Ali Khan, Shahid Feroz, Ywar Abbas, Shahid Abdullah, Tariq Huda, Muhammad Asim, Komal perwaiz, Doria Qazi, Marvi Mazhar and Director Parks Afaq Mirza.

Karachi is among beautiful cities of the world and its beauty is due to its town planning and beautiful buildings, the experts said that the city was developed as a new city by British and therefore it should be restored by taking all possible measures.

Next 200 years planning is required for this as Empress Market is also a beautiful building in the city and it restoration require care. Metropolitan commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman gave details of the planning made on the restoration of area around the Empress Market. Mayor Karachi said that homework was being carried out with the consultation for making the area around Empress Market better and the plan on two big sign-boards will also be fixed on the market to inform the public. He said a beautiful fencing grill will also be fixed around the building. He said all organizations are on one page on this and it was essential to remove the encroachments on solid basis. Commissioner Karachi Iftikahar Shalwani said that the city administration is with all concerned organizations on the subject of restoration of Empress Market and the district administration was also supporting this. He said we all want this to make our city beautiful. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said the restoration work will complete in two phases first inner portion and then outer portion will be restored. The Market is spread on an area of 5 acres land with four doors and parks will be made on all four doors and also walk ways will be made. Lights will be installed to make it a bright building.

On the occasion, the meeting has also presented a proposed map for restoration of Empress Market.