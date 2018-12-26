Share:

ISLAMABAD - CDA Building Control department has issued orders for sealing several homes in Prime Minister Housing Scheme (PMHS) on Kurri road.

Building Control department has evolved and sent to Director Enforcement a list of homes wherein commercial activities are going on and building by laws are being violated.

Member Estate Planning has also been informed about the entire situation.

According to a circular issued by building control department, several homes have not been built as per building laws in Prime Minister Housing Scheme on Kurri road and several homes are being used for commercial activities.

Notices have been issued to the owners of these homes repeatedly but they have not complied with these notices.

Member Estate Planning has also been informed by building control department in this respect.

It is pertinent to mention here that zones officers were shuffled in building department of CDA this month and every officer was directed to file report of his subordinate zone till December 24.

In the light of this report homes constructed on Kurri road have been declared illegal.