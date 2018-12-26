Share:

BEIJING - China issued on Tuesday a so-called “negative” list that specifies industries where investors, domestic or foreign, are either restricted or prohibited, as part of efforts to standardize market entry rules for all players. Of the 151 sectors on the list, four are prohibited and the rest requires government approval, according to an 83-page document released by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) at a news conference. Industries not on the list are open for investment to all and require no approval. The prohibited areas include “illegal financing” and “unlawful internet activities”, according to the document. Areas that require approval include mining, agriculture and manufacturing.