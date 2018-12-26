Share:

LAHORE - The Christian community in the city celebrated Christmas with traditional zeal and fervour.

Christmas services were held at a number of churches in the city. Special services were held at Cathedral Church of Resurrection and Roman Catholic churches in the city, including Sacred Heart Cathedral, Saint Andrew’s Church, Saint Anthony’s Church, Saint Joseph’s Church and Saint Mary’s Church on MM Alam Road. Christmas carols were performed by choirs where people prayed for prosperity of Pakistan.

Christian families exchanged gifts and sweets on Christmas Eve and visited parks and recreational points to celebrate the religious festival.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan on behalf of the Christian community all over Pakistan for celebrating Christmas at the national level for the first time in the history of Pakistan. The minister said that under the vision of the prime minister, the provincial government is making all out efforts to remove the sense of deprivation and alienation amongst the minorities and driving them into the national mainstream.

The St Anthony’s High School, Lawrence Road, Lahore, celebrated the Christmas Day by cutting the Christmas cake. The ceremony was attended by a large number of school staff. Principal Shahid Ambrose Moghul distributed cheques to the Christian staff of the school. He said that different Christian denominations have spent their time and resources for educational uplift of the citizens of Pakistan since the nation’s creation. He said that Christian community is enlightened and he feels honoured that the community has contributed significantly to the nation’s development, particularly in the education sector.

He said that students of St Anthony’s High School have been showing excellent results both in matriculation examinations as well as O and A level exams of the Cambridge International System. He said the Christian faithful in Pakistan take the opportunity of Christmas to share the feelings of joy and peace with the Muslim communities. He observed that the church in Pakistan is fully committed to promoting social and interfaith harmony.

Dean of Lahore Cathedral Church of the Resurrection Rev Shahid Miraj said the birth of Jesus brings love, joy, hope and peace and it is up to people to take this message of love, joy, hope and peace to every human being during this Christmas season.