The Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali on Wednesday has taken notice of the murder of former Minister in the National Assembly (MNA) Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Syed Ali Raza Abidi.

Murad Ali presided over a high-level meeting to reanalyze peace and security measures in the city of metropolis.

The CM expressed his strong resentment on what he termed 'reorganization of terrorists' which has put the security at risk in the country.