GUJRANWALA-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have nicked five terrorists belong to a proscribe outfit here. According to CTD sources, the department had foiled a terrorism plan and nabbed five terrorists here. "The arrested terrorists identified as Muhammad Tawaseen, Muhammad Junaid, Munir Ahmed and Taj Shah, belong to a proscribed terror organisation," the CTD informed. The CTD also confiscated explosives, arms and other ammunition from the arrested members of the outfit. They were shifted to some undisclosed place for further investigation. It is to be recalled that the CTD, in September, had arrested eight terrorists from the city. Overall in different operations and raids, the CTD has lassoed more than 21 terrorists were in the ongoing year of 2018.