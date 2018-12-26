Share:

ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan reminded members of the Parliament and provincial assemblies to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities by December 31.

According to an ECP spokesperson, those who failed to comply with the directives might risk suspension of their membership as per law.

He asked the members of Parliament and provincial assemblies to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities as per the schedule issued by the ECP.

An ECP spokesperson said that it was a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of Elections Act 2017, under which members of Senate, NA and provincial assemblies are required to submit with the Election Commission Secretariat yearly statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependent children.

He said that the prescribed forms are available free of cost from Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and offices of provincial election commissioners. He said that forms had also been sent to Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and secretariats of all provincial assemblies to facilitate the members.