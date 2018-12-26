Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussian said that accountably of every institution was a must, but only targeting politicians and leaving others free reflected dual standards.

From day one, only politicians have been made accountable. Strangely, accountability starts and ends upon politicians only; he said while addressing a meeting here on Tuesday. The remaining institutions have yet to pass through this process, he added.

“Former president Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf, an accused under article-6, is sitting abroad, while Nawaz Sharif, who had attempted to try him under treason law, himself now appears in courts,” Mian Iftikhar Hussian said.

History tells that only opposition has to go through accountability, while those in power are exempted from it, he said, adding that since long, the ANP had been demanding making everyone accountable.

In Pakistan, every government used accountability as a tool against political opponents, he said. Such tactics destabilized the country. The ANP is demanding that impartial accountability is need of the hour, he said.

This impression that only politicians are arrested and tried under accountability law must end. Everyone is equal before law. To give two-third majority to the PTI, he alleged that work on a plan to hold early elections in the country is on, he concluded.