All FBR offices (LTUs/CRTOs/RTOs) to remain open and observe normal working hours on Saturday (December 29, 2018) and observe extended working hours till 10:00pm on Monday (December 31) to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes.

According to a press statement Wednesday, the Chief Commissioners to establish liaison with State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on December 31, 2018 to the respective branches of State Bank on Pakistan on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the month of December 2018.