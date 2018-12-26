Share:

Pakistan has been listed among 10 cool places to visit in 2019 by Forbes as part of their annual list.

Compiled by travel blogger Ann Abel, the list names must visit places from around the world after speaking to leading travel agents.

According to Sara Barbieri a specialist with GeoEx, “Explore the valleys of Hunza, Shigar and Khaplu via the renowned Karakoram Highway.”

“This little-visited region in the far northeast of the country offers the kind of startlingly striking scenery that compels you to gaze from the window of your 4WD without blinking, for fear of missing a moment of the majesty of the landscape—or one of the astounding suspension bridges that cross the surging rivers filled with snowmelt,” she said.

Barbieri adds that the warm welcome of the people, the glacial blue of Attabad lake, the centuries of history, the juxtaposition of granite to greenery, the chance to walk through an age old-apricot orchard along water channels cut by hand, and the blazing snow-covered glory of Rakiposhi, and you must acknowledge there is a grand adventure to be had.

Other must visit places for 2019 include the Azores in Portugal, Eastern Bhutan, Los Cabos in Mexico, Colombia, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mongolia, Rwanda and the Turkish Riviera.