Share:

LAHORE - Muhammad Ahmad has been elected as president of the Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan (GGAPCP) while Rana Nadeem Aleem, Shahid Mahmood and Dilawar Ali have been elected as senior vice president, vice president and general secretary respectively for the year 2018-19. GGAPCP members also elected Khurram Shafi Khan as in charge gems sector, Hussain Ali as joint secretary, Rashid Samee as finance secretary, Saqib Ishaq information secretary and Sohail Ismail as chief coordinator of the council. Besides these, a seven member executive body was also elected during an extra ordinary meeting of the council held here the other day. The meeting also approved a resolution by virtue of which, M/s Gold & Gold Craft was authorized to deal on behalf of the Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan to take care of the financial matters and dealing with the other organization for participation in any exhibition anywhere within the country or abroad.

GGAPCP President Muhammad Ahmad thanked the members for reposing confidence in him and vowed to leave no stone unturned for the betterment and capacity building of jewellers’ community.