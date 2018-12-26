Share:

LAHORE - A special ceremony was held at Governor’s House on Tuesday to celebrate Christmas and birth anniversary of founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan and others were present. They also cut two cakes to mark the two events.

The chief minister extended greetings to the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He also felicitated the Christian community on the holy festival of Christmas.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarwar said that today is a joyous occasion as Christian community is celebrating their Christmas festival and the Pakistani nation is happy on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “The Quaid-e-Azam set up practical examples of austerity, simplicity and principled politics and had the subsequent leadership followed these principles, Pakistan would have been a major power of the world today. The PTI leader Imran Khan is also following in the footprints of Quaid-e-Azam to pursue these principles. The Christian community is respectable for all of us and it is praiseworthy that they have rendered valuable services in different sectors of life, including healthcare and education.

Today, we fully share the joys of the Christian community,” he said.