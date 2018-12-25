Share:

SAMBRIAL-A new gynae operation theatre in Sambrial THQ Hospital, equipped with modern equipment and was established with the help of local philanthropists, was inaugurated here the other day. Gujranwala Commissioner Asadullah Faiz, Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Akhlaq Ahmed and others inaugurated the newly established the gynae operation theatre in the THQ hospital. Director of a local private school Muhammad Suleiman donated Chemistry Analyser, Anaesthesia and ECG machines for the gynae operation theatre whereas a local citizen Amina Bibi established blood bank with her donation. The commissioner appreciated local philanthropists for their generous contributions while addressing to the participants of the ceremony.

He said that the people who serve humanity are close to Allah Almighty, and he urged more people to help poor and needy patients with such contributions.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Syed Bilal Haider, AC Sambrial Marzia Saleem, PTI’s central leader Brigadier (r) Aslam Ghumman, MS THQ Hospital Akram Raza, Hospital staff, local citizens and media persons participated in the ceremony.