The Hajj policy 2019 will be announced in the second week of next month.

Official sources in Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony informed that the draft of Hajj policy 2019 is being finalized after consultations with all stakeholders.

The applications in government Hajj scheme will be available for the general public by last week of January next year.

184,210 Pakistanis would perform Hajj next year following the increase of country's Hajj quota by 5,000 pilgrims.