CENTURION:- Dale Steyn goes into South Africa’s Boxing Day Test against Pakistan just one wicket away from being the most successful Test bowler for his country, set to overhaul Shaun Pollock’s record of 421 wickets. However, he insisted that he wasn’t still playing simply for the records. “I have a lot more wickets in me than just one more,” Steyn said. “I haven’t saved myself just to take one more wicket than Polly (Pollock). There is a bigger goal at the end of the day.