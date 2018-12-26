Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) announced holding a protest long march against wrong policies and alleged anti-Islam activities of the government from January 27.

The announcement was made by JUI-F Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa deputy chief Mufti Kifayatullah while speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday.

He said that the long march would start from Dera Ismail Khan District of KP, in which more than one million people from southern districts of the province and adjacent tribal districts would participate, he claimed.

Flanked by JUI-F provincial office bearers including Jalil Jan and Maulana Nasimul Haq, Mufti Kifayat said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not capable of running the government. He alleged that the incumbent government did nothing for people, but was only nurtured culture of lies and U-turns during its first 100 days.

He added that corrupt people were part of the incumbent government. He also said that the incumbent Chief Minister KP was allegedly involved in the Malam Jabba scam.

To devise a strategy for the protest long march, he said that a meeting will be convened at the residence of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl Rahman in DI Khan on December 27.

Mufti Kifayat said that uncertainty was prevailing in the country due to the present government. He said that assassination of religious cleric and JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq, failure in arresting the killers of Maulana Sami and SP Tahir Dawar, and in the meanwhile release of a Christian woman Asiya Masih, was a big question mark on the performance of PTI government.

The JUI-F KP deputy head alleged that various tactics were being used to support the Ahmadis in the country. He also alleged that the opening of Kurtarpur corridor was meant to pave the way for Ahmadis community living in the neighbouring India.

Mufti Kifayat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had talked about possibility of holding mid-term elections in the country due to his inability to run the affairs of the State. He said that problems were increasing with each passing day due to ‘fake’ government in the country.

He said that government was focused on political victimisation instead of taking measures for resolution of problems. He said that price hike and rate of US dollar touched new peaks, due to which the country was faced with economic crisis.

JI BLASTS PTI GOVT FOR

BRINGING NO CHANGE

Instead of changing the system, the PTI came into power with known party changers, said Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, president of Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday.

In a short span of time, the present government proved being incapable as, economy is on the edge of collapse, unemployment has increased and price hike has made people’s lives miserable, he said while addressing at a leadership workshop held at NA-27 Ghari Sher Dad.

The government is working without having any economic policy, due to which prices of daily use stuff are increasing speedily. The PTI had announced giving 10 million jobs; unfortunately it is now bent upon making people jobless, which is regrettable, he said.

“If it is the change, we will not accept it at any cost” he said, adding that only change of faces in cabinet was not an actual change.

The US has been defeated in Afghanistan like that of the former USSR. The US has no option other than to accept her defeat, he said.

The JI, he said, always raised voice for the oppressed communities, and would do so in future as well. Previously, all political parties failed to pull the country out of crisis. The JI has neat and clean leadership which is capable enough to lead the country in a right direction, he concluded.