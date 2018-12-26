Share:

Kabul - At least 43 people were killed, and 10 others were wounded after a group of attackers stormed a government building in Kabul on Monday, spokesman for Ministry of Public Health, Wahid Majrooh confirmed on Tuesday, ToloNews reported.

A number of attackers stormed a government building in downtown Kabul – few kilometers in the east of the green zone where diplomatic offices are located.

The attack started with a car bomb explosion near the Ministry of Public Works and the National Authority for People with Disabilities and Martyrs’ Families in Kabul’s PD16 – near Makroyan-e-Kohna Colony.

Three attackers then started gunshots and entered the building of the National Authority for People with Disabilities and Martyrs’ Families. “All three attackers were killed by the security forces,” officials said on Tuesday morning, adding that “350 employees of the government organization were rescued.”

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Herat police on Tuesday said that Jawad known as Mawladad, head of Taliban’s military commission for Zawol district, was killed in a drone strike.

Abdul Ahad Walizada, spokesman for Herat police, said three other militants were also killed in the drone strike in Azizabad area in Zawol district. They were travelling in a car when they were targeted, Walizada said.

Khalilzad To Visit India

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will visit India in early January over the Afghan peace talks.

The Economic Times said in a report that Khalilzad will brief Indian officials on his efforts for Afghanistan reconciliation, talks with the Taliban and the future of Indo-US partnership. The report said India has not been satisfied with US efforts over holding reconciliation meetings with the Taliban without enough consultations from New Delhi. According to Economic Times, Khalilzad visited the region twice in the recent months to hold talks with Taliban, but both times skipped New Delhi.

Now, he will attend a Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier foreign policy dialogue — to be held here during January 8-10, the report said.

Skipping India in his regional visits was surprising for New Delhi while he always was insisting on India’s greater role in Afghanistan issue, the report said.

Khalilzad visited Kabul last week to brief Afghan leaders on his meetings with Taliban in Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with TOLOnews following his return from Abu Dhabi, Khalilzad said Taliban convinced that they cannot win militarily and that a political solution should be sought for the crisis in the country.