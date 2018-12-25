Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-People across Azad Jammu Kashmir celebrated 142nd birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Tuesday with great enthusiasm and devotion, renewing the pledge to continue individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous in letter and spirit as envisioned by father of the nation. The day dawned with special prayers in mosques throughout AJK for integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and early success of Kashmir freedom movement.

Special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam were held in all ten districts as well as tehsil headquarters of the state including the state metropolis - Muzaffarabad and divisional headquarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot. Various social, political and intellectual organisations held special programs to celebrate the day with great fervour and enthusiasm. The Quaid's birthday cakes were cut at these ceremony amid clapping by the jubilant participants, chanting "Happy birthday to Quaid-e-Azam" to express their heartiest love and affection with the Quaid. Speakers at these ceremonies paid glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements - which led to the establishment of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In Mirpur major ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was hosted by Jammu Kashmir Liberation League's Central President and Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick with due solemnity and reverence coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue following the policy of the great founder of Pakistan on Jammu & Kashmir through bringing the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end. PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK chapter President Muneer Hussain Ch Advocate and eminent elders belong to diverse segments of local civil society cut birthday cake of the founder of Pakistan at the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, speakers including Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam for his unprecedented life-long services for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The JKLL supremo said that the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to continue his mission with fullest national spirit for making Pakistan a prosperous and developed country as envisioned by the father of the nation. Justice Mallick emphasized on individual and collective role for turning Pakistan a true Islamic welfare. Participants of the grand ceremony prayed for the progress, integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and success of Kashmir freedom movement.

Another ceremony to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam was hosted by Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan (Ittehad Group) at a local hotel here Tuesday morning. The organisation's Supremo Ch Mahmood Ahmed, Secretary General Sheikh Muhammad Sarwar and other leaders cut birthday cake of Quaid-e-Azam. A large number of people from all segments of civil society including the business community members, senior journalists and other city elite attended. Similar special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam were also held in other parts of AJK and various parts of Pakistan where Jammu Kashmir refugees inhibiting.