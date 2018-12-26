Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amateur young singers Tuesday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah on his 142th birth anniversary at the “Mili Naghmas (national songs) Contest: Tribute to Quaid” organized here by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

Only amateur youth (age group: 12-18 years) took part in the event and presented national songs to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah for his valuable contribution towards the creation of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Cash prizes (1st Rs 15,000, 2nd Rs 10,000 and 3rd Rs 8,000) were given to three top winning contestants on the recommendations of a jury comprising experts in the field of music.

Two consolation prizes of Rs 5,000 each were also awarded to the contestants securing 4th and 5th positions.

According to the organizers, the event was an opportunity for the youngsters to explore their hidden talent and show their skills on a platform of national level, while such contests also create awareness among the youngsters about the significance of celebrating national days.

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) takes great pride in organizing youth led events and has been holding such events to promote talented youth from all across Pakistan on a national level.