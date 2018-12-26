Share:

LAHORE - Country’s all major chambers and trade bodies have announced to support the United Business Group (UBG) candidates in the upcoming elections of the apex chamber for 2019 being held at the end of December 2018.

In a meeting held in connection with election drive, more than 15 trade bodies and industrial sectors’ associations including sugar, cement, ghee, plastic, soap, paper, PVC pipe, steel, air cargo agents, poultry and pharmaceuticals associations announced their full support for the UBG. The meeting was also attended by the representatives of ICCI, LCCI, Multan Chamber, Gujranwala Chamber, Sheikhupura Chamber, Faisalabad Chamber and Sialkot Chamber, Okara Chamber, Jehlum Chamber, Jhang Chamber and Sargodha Chamber.

The representatives of all chambers announced unconditional support to the United Business Group (UBG) in the upcoming elections of the FPCCI. “We have full support of all chambers for the UBG’s presidential candidate in the elections and also work for his success”, said the UBG chairman Iftikhar Malik. The participants of the meeting said that the UBG leaders SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik possess exceptional qualities and they have devoted their lives to promote business community of Pakistan.

The Chairman Iftikhar Malik, addressing the meeting, said that it would sweep the annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) which is to be held on December 30.

He said that the campaign for the election was in full swing and the maximum chambers and business associations from across the country have announced to support the UBG in the election.

He said the support of the maximum chambers in the country shows that they are satisfied over the work of the FPCCI current president who had revamped the department by ensuring merits in local and foreign exhibition through balloting process.

Iftikhar Malik said that UBG had an agenda of focusing specially on the small and women chambers in order to give respect to the small businessmen.

UBG Punjab president Mian Adrees, addressing the meeting, said that Iftikhar Malik had improved the image of SAARC Chamber and due to his efforts a state of the art new building of SCCI headquarter was being built in Islamabad. He congratulated UBG leadership for its three vice presidents elected unopposed.

He said that continuation of leadership in FPCCI is very important to boost bilateral trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and other countries under the patronage of Iftikhar Malik. He said that election of three VPs unopposed has already guided results of election.