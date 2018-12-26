Share:

Pakistan Mslim League-N MNA Afzal Khokhar who was arrested in land grabbing case has been granted bail.

The accused Afzal Khokhar was presented before Model town court on Wednesday and the Judicial magistrate granted bail to him against surety bonds of Rs 100000. The court also ordered to release him.

PML-N MNA was arrested from premises of Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry in the case of grabbing the land of a citizen. The case was registered at the request of Muhammad Ali Zafar who is settled the UK.