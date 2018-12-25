Share:

MOSCOW-Dinagul Tasova, a fashion model from Kazakhstan, complained on social media that she was beaten up by a person close to her over a revealing dress that she wore at Fashion Night Astana.

Commenting on this development in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself covered in bruises, the model insisted that no matter how racy her outfit was at the fashion show, she was merely doing her job, further inquiring whether her actions warranted the pain and humiliation she endured.

"I’ve decided for myself that I won’t remain silent. No one should be allowed to lay a hand on the weak and those who cannot protect themselves", Tasova wrote, vowing to make a stand against domestic violence and cruelty towards women and children in the country.

Tasova’s statement evoked a mixed reaction on social media: while some offered her their sympathies, others continued to criticise the model for her behavior at the runway.

"I can’t understand what is written in here but I know the story about about it, there is no reasoning the world could create a violence against females, people who hit a female for any reason they are not a real men, they are w.h.o.r.s with mustaches", vamp_q8 wrote.

"Then strip down completely, put on transparent clothes, show everything. Facepalm", baidoolot8208 stated. "They did the right thing by beating her up", france98.1998 claimed.