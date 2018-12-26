Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law, Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab while responding to the press conference of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday called the Railway Minister a Bedouin of politics.

The Adviser said that Sheikh Rashid is that grime of the laundry who will end tumbling down in Nullah Lai. He said that Rashid became the bootlicker of Imran Khan just for acquiring the portfolio of Railways Ministry. He said that Minister Railways is so much obsessed with criticising the PPP that even while responding to a question about the corruption of Jahangir Tareen he vomited against the PPP.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that albeit the mincing of words is easy for a person like Sheikh Rashid, but by doing so the corruption committed by Prime Minister’s sister Aleema Khan cannot be covered up. He said that recently Jahangir Tareen procured a cricket team of PSL.

The adviser said that even to seek out the bills of lunch paid by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a JIT has been formed. Murtaza Wahab while censuring PTI leader Ali Zaidi said that he has certified his sham politics by acknowledging himself as a pupil of Sheikh Rashid.

He said that unsubstantiated investigations are being conducted against us for the last 50 years. Our only offense was to be the voice of the people, he added. The Adviser mentioned that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, even without committing a crime, remained imprisoned for over a decade. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that oppression cannot defeat our patience.