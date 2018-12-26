Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau has summoned former Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati in case of appointment of former Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation on December 28 to record his statement in the case.

Swati has resigned from the portfolio of Ministry of Science and Technology in case of illegal transfer of Inspector General Islamabad.

According to documents available with The Nation, the NAB issued a call up notice to Swati and stated that the competent authority had taken cognisance of an offence allegedly committee by Dr Manzoor Hussain Somro, former chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, officers of Ministry of Science and Technology and others. It further stated that it had been revealed during the course of inquiry that Swati was federal minister for science and technology at the time when 1st summary for appointment of Dr Maznoor as Chairman of the Pakistan Science Foundation was forwarded to the Establishment Division and this summary for appointment was proceed through Swati.

It said, “In view, thereof, you are hereby called upon to appear on 28-12-2018 at Rawalpindi office before investigation officer to record your statement along with relevant record in this case”.

NAB has launched an inquiry against Dr Manzoor Hussain Soomro, former chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, officers of Ministry of Science and Technology and others on charges of making illegal appointments.

The Bureau said in a statement that Dr Manzoor was also appointed illegally as Chairman PSF (BPS-22), DG (BPS-21) Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information and as president of ECO Science Foundation.

Further, he allegedly made illegal appointments and promotions while misusing his authority.

Well place sources in the Bureau said that NAB will investigate Swati regarding sending summary for the appointment of Dr Somro and will also give him a questionnaire.

Earlier, the SC had constituted a Joint Investigation Team with the task to investigate involvement of Azam Swati in transfer of then IGP Islamabad and occupation of Capital Development Authority land illegally. The apex court had appointed the Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi as head of JIT in this case.