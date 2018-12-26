Share:

PPP Senator Rehman Malik thinks that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif won’t stay in jail for long and will soon leave the country, a private television channel reported on Wednesday.

“I saw his facial reactions. He doesn’t seem well,” said PPP senator. “My prediction as a political worker is that his conviction could be overturned in a month or so and he might even leave the country for medical treatment abroad.”

Talking about Nawaz’s younger brother and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Malik said, “ Shehbaz is a lucky guy.” Malik said that Shehbaz was finally chosen as the Public Accounts Committee chairman after being elected the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. “It’s a good thing, if he’s being able get things done in his favour .”

When asked if the murder of the former MQM MNA is a conspiracy to disturb Karachi’s law and order situation, Malik said, “every murder is a conspiracy, especially a political one.”

“When things like this start happening, it’s a sign that things won’t be good,” he added. Malik said that he’s seeing grave turmoil in the country’s political landscape.

Responding to a question whether former president Asif Ali Zardari is ready to go to jail, he said, “Zardari has been tested when he was being incarcerated for 12 years. He’s neither afraid of jail nor anyone else.”

Malik said every time a political leader is arrested, especially in circumstances like these, it makes the situation worse. He was commenting on Khawaja Saad Rafique’s statement made on the floor of the assembly that if Zardari is arrested, it will bring turmoil to the country.