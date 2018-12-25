Share:

WASHINGTON-American rapper Nicki Minaj is all set to lend her voice for a character in the upcoming animated film titled 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'. Other celebrities, including Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage, will reprise their roles from the first film, reported Variety. They are being joined by Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, and Zach Woods.

The adventure film is directed by Thurop Van Orman and co-directed by John Rice. It is produced by John Cohen along with Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews. David Maisel and Catherine Winder are the executive producers for the film.