ISLAMABAD - National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad election for the year 2019-20 will take place on January 8.

A five-member election committee comprising Chairman Ilyas Chaudhry and members including Raja Kafil Ahmad, Mian Munir Ahmad, Sheikh Nisar Hussain and Chaudhry Muhammad Ahsan Premi has already been constituted.

The election committee has announced election schedule.

As per election schedule the nomination papers for the 2019-20 election can be filed till 8:00 p.m on December 26 2018 at National Press Club Islamabad.