ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties are set to submit an adjournment motion in National Assembly secretariat, requesting for debate on the ongoing political situation in the country by dropping the agenda.

The opposition parties have already submitted a requisition in the National Assembly secretariat for immediately summonning session of the House.

Speaker National Assembly, as per rules and procedure, is bound to call session of the House within 14-day of submission of the requisition.

Background discussions with opposition lawmakers revealed that the opposition parties’ members from PML-N will stage protest in the House over the recent decision of the accountability court.

The accountability court has handed down 7-year jail term to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

The opposition parties have been raising voice against the recent activities of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The opposition members will also submit applications in National Assembly secretariat for issuance of production orders of PML-N senior leader Khwaja Sad Rafique and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

The opposition parties will request the chair to suspend the agenda and conduct debate on ongoing political situation in the country after the 7-year jail sentence to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.