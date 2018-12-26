Share:

Pakistan lost both their openers early in a dismal start to their tour of South Africa on Wednesday.

Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman were dismissed before they could click, after the tourists won the toss and opted to bat in the first of the three-match Test series at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada had Imam out on duck in the second over of the match, while a record-breaking Dale Steyn removed Fakhar Zaman for 12.

With 422 wickets, Steyn is now South Africa 's leading wicket-taker in Test history, surpassing former captain Shaun Pollock, who retired in 2008.

An injury-hit Pakistan suffered yet another setback when batsman Haris Sohail was ruled out of the Boxing Day Test with a knee injury earlier today. Shan Masood replaced him, in what is his first Test in over a year.

Paceman Mohammad Abbas and spinner Shadab Khan were ruled out due to injuries earlier.

Teams

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wk), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa : Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier