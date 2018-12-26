Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Panama JIT report and Fake Accounts JIT reports provided a unique case study as to how states failed – getting impoverished and drown in debt.

In a tweet, premier Khan termed the huge quantum of public money siphoned off from the country incredulous and mind-boggling. Without mentioning Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, the PM said that he was at loss to understand that people even after knowing the stories of their loot and plunder are supporting them.

The premier tweets came a day after the accountability court convicted former PM Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference while Supreme Court released the findings of JIT in a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

“The Panama JIT report and the Fake Accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail – getting impoverished and drowning in debt. The scale and methods used for siphoning off public money are incredulous and mind-boggling.”

In a second tweet on the subject, the PM said, “I am puzzled and perplexed by those who, despite having read the two reports, were defending the plunderers.”

Soon after the conviction of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case, Prime Minister Imran Khan held meeting with Federal Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain and his adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar and directed them to highlight the merits of court verdict in media so that people of Pakistan could know how these people have looted and plundered the national exchequer.

Insiders in PTI government said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had on a number of occasions made it loud and clear that he will not compromise on corruption and would prefer to step down instead of making any deal with the culprits of the nation.

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front informed The Nation that the Prime Minister had directed Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain to project the government’s point of view vociferously to neutralise and nullify propaganda by certain vested interests that government would enter into some underhand deal with these looters and plunders of national wealth.