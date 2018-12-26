Share:

“The country is at a critical juncture right now,”

–Nawaz Sharif

In January, 2000 Nawaz Sharif went on trial for charges of hijacking/terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.

On April 6, 2000 he was convicted of plane hijacking/terrorism and sentenced to life imprisonment. The hijacking charge was enforced on account of a plane which was not allowed to land at any airport in Pakistan, when it was low on fuel. This plane was carrying Musharraf. Sharif knew of Musharraf’s coup intentions.

On July 22, 2000 Sharif was convicted of corruption and sentenced to an additional 14 years in prison while already serving a life sentence. His failure to declare assets and pay taxes led to the conviction.

On July 6, 2018 Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined £8 million ($10.5 million) relating to corruption charges over his family’s purchase of properties in London. He bailed on appeal when the Islamabad High Court suspended his 10-year sentence in September

On December 24, 2018, Nawaz Sharif was sent back to jail after a fresh corruption conviction. He was arrested inside the court and taken to a jail in Rawalpindi.