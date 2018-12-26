Share:

Ministry of Planning and Development has rejected a news report repayment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project debt and liabilities.

A statement issued by the ministry said on Wednesday that the news report is based on incorrect information and biased analysis.

The ministry clarified that CPEC is a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative and to date, 22 projects are at various stages of implementation and government financial liability is only to the tune of 6 billion dollars comprising low-interestest loans and grants in infrastructure projects spread over 20 to 25 years payback period.

The official said giving the impression of 40 billion dollars an as liability on Pakistan is false, baseless and distorted.

Planning ministry also said that the power projects are being executed by independent power producers and finances are mainly taken by the private companies against their own balance sheets.

CPEC is not imposing any burden with respect to loans repayment while outflows would start from the year 2021 and spread over 20 to 25 years, the statement further added.

Moreover, CPEC projects will continue to increase in the form of private investment in Special Economic Zones which were prioritized in the recent JCC meeting.