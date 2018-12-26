Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded the performance of naval forces and extended back the federal government to enhance its capacity.

As per details, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met PM Imran Khan at his office in the federal capital and briefed him about the professional matters of Pakistan Navy.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Navy is going to conduct world maritime ‘AMAN Exercise 2019’ next month.

To this effect, a final conference was held on December 12 and at least 41 representatives of participating countries had attended the conference.