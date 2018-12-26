Share:

ISLAMABAD - Describing Naya Pakistan as “Quaid’s Pakistan,” Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government would ensure that their minorities were treated as equal citizens, unlike what was happening in India.

“Quaid envisaged Pakistan as a democratic, just and compassionate nation. Most importantly he wanted our minorities to be equal citizens.

It should be remembered that his early political career was as an ambassador for Hindu Muslim unity,” the Prime Minister said in his tweet posted on his twitter handle on the occasion of birth anniversary of the founder of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“His struggle for a separate nation for Muslims only started when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority.

Naya Pakistan is Quaid’s Pakistan and we will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India,” he said.

Separately, in his message on the occasion of Christmas, Imran extended his heartiest greetings to Christian brethren in Pakistan and the world over on the joyous occasion of Christmas and reiterated that the PTI government was a strong proponent of inter-faith harmony.

“Let me also reiterate on this occasion that the present government is firmly committed to protect and safeguard the rights and privileges of all the minorities living in the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister described the Christian community as an integral part of Pakistani society saying.

“We are proud of their contribution towards socio-economic development of the country.

Indeed, the diversity of our country is one of our strengths,” he added.

The Prime Minister said “Our Constitution enshrines the vision of our Quaid who unequivocally declared a policy of equality, freedom and security for all communities living in Pakistan.

The celebrations of Christmas today should serve to unite us, as Pakistanis, towards implementing our vision of Naya Pakistan and to take the country towards its destination of peace, prosperity and socio-economic development,” he added.

The Prime Minister said Jesus Christ was sent to this world as a symbol of peace, love and compassion for the humanity, adding “His message of hope and redemption illuminated the path to eternal salvation and his teachings continue to bring peace and happiness to the millions of people across the world.”

“Christmas is an occasion to rejoice and enjoy the blessings of Almighty. It is also a moment to reflect and to reach out to those who are in distress and undergoing hardships,” he said.

“Indeed, this day reminds us of our responsibility, as a human being, to extend our helping hand to our fellow human beings and do our best to alleviate their sufferings,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Meanwhile, Imran said that the best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary was to follow his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline to transform Pakistan into true Islamic welfare state.

In his message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azma Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Prime Minister said that Quaid had envisioned a state where Muslims of subcontinent could live and breathe as free men; where they could enjoy freedom from fear and where they could fashion their lives according to religious and cultural values.

He said, “Today, on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we pay our tributes to one of the great leaders of 20th century who altered the course of history by his vision and relentless struggle for rights of the Muslims.

Our Quaid rekindled a hope amongst the oppressed Muslims of sub-continent, led constitutional struggle and brought into fruition the idea of carving out an independent Muslim state on the map of the world.”

“While celebrating birthday of the Quaid, let us reflect as to how far we have succeeded in adhering to the path outlined by our leader. Let us rededicate ourselves today to the vision of our Founder.

Our Quaid had envisioned a state where we could live and breathe as free men; where we could enjoy freedom from fear and want; where we could fashion our lives according to our religious and cultural values, and where the principles of State of Madinah could be followed to create a just and prosperous society.”

“The Quaid had wanted a society where every citizen enjoys the privileges of equal rights; where rule of law reigns supreme and establishment of a state which provides its umbrella to marginalized and vulnerable and also facilitates growth of every individual to his/her full capabilities.”

“The best way to pay homage to our Quaid is to adhere to his vision and follow his guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline, in our individual as well as collective lives, towards making our country a truly welfare, progressive and prosperous state,” he said, adding, “Let us reiterate today that the mistakes of past shall never be repeated and we all will work, as one nation, to transform vision of the Quaid into reality and to take the country to its rightful place among the comity of nations.”