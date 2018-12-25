Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Bahawalpur DPO Sardar Amir Taimour Khan has said that Ahmedpur East Circle Police, headed by Deputy SP Rana Akmal Rasool Nadar, have recovered Rs1.1m, cattle heads and 50 stolen motorbikes worth Rs4.9m from the possession of 24 criminals belonging to different gangs.

Addressing a press conference at City Police Station here, he disclosed that SHO City Police Station Absar Ahmed recovered 32 stolen motorcycles and cash. SHO Uch Sharif Police Station Tahir Khakwani recovered four motorbikes and net cash. SHO Dera Nawab Sahib Iqbal Kharal recovered four stolen motorbikes and cash. SHO Naushera Jadid Pervaiz Iqbal Bajwa recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and cash.

SHO Chanigoth Umar Hayat recovered nine stolen buffalos during investigation from the suspects in custody. He lauded the services of SP Investigation Bahawalpur Salim Khan Niazi who supervised the interrogation process in five police stations of the circle police. Later on, the DPO handed over the recovered cash and motorcycles to the real owners in a simple ceremony which was attended by traders, councillors and notables of the city.

PML-Q district president Syed Salahuddin Ahmed Jeelani and member district committee Bahawalpur Muslim Qureshi in their speeches appreciated the performance of Circle police and congratulated DPO Bahawalpur and DSP Ahmedpur East.