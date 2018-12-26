Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that people had given a clear mandate to PTI government to arrest the corrupt people.

Addressing a joint news conference with Senator Shibli Faraz and Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar here, he said that both Sharif and Zaradri families were running the world’s largest money laundering network and they termed this as charter of democracy. He said that democracy is in ‘danger’ if they were asked about their looted money. He said that both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardar established fake companies to legalise kickbacks obtained in different projects in the country.

He used a term ‘Thugs of Pakistan’ for Nawaz and Zardari and said that both looted the national kitty for establishing their personal businesses.

He cleared that all institutions were working independently in incumbent government and it would not spare the corrupt people.

He said that Nawaz could not answer simple question of accountability court about money trail of his assets. He said that Nawaz Sharif established the Hill Metal with millions of Riyals. He said that Sharif Family owned several big houses, bullet-proof vehicles and properties across the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that no one was being targeted and all the cases against Asif Ali Zardari were established in 2015.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry said that Special Investigation Unit would proceed from tomorrow regarding confiscation of Nawaz Sharif’s Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Company. He said that PMLN senior leader Ahsan Iqbal completed his engineering degree in special quota of General (R) Zia-ul-Haq. He said that Ahsan Iqbal could not be elected a union councillor before Zia’s era.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said that PML-N was misleading people about the facts. He said that Nawaz Sharif received 88 percent profit and share of the companies. He said that fake companies were used to convert black money into white.

Hammad Azhar said that if anyone is involved in corruption in our ranks, we would hand over the person to NAB by ourselves.

He appreciated the Joint Investigation Team for unearthing the corruption saga of Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that Aleema Khan never enjoyed a public office and provided money trail of her properties to the Supreme Court. Hammad said that PML-N leadership took commission even in clean water projects

Senator Syed Shibli Faraz said that democracy gets strengthened with the accountability. He said that both families deputed blue eyed officers in institutions to hide their corruption which defamed democracy and politics of the country.

He said that people of Pakistan were paying the price of mega corruption.

PTI leaders during the conference criticized PML-N leaders for not giving answers of actual questions which the people want to know regarding the corruption conviction.