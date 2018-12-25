Share:

SIALKOT/MUZAFFARGARH/HAFIZABAD/GUJRAT/ATTOCK-Cake-cutting ceremonies, seminars, speech and national songs contests, and sports event were held across Punjab province to celebrate the 142 birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Tuesday.

An excellent ceremony was held at Police Lines Muzaffargarh. District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwar presided over the ceremony and SDPO Rehan Rasool Afghan, Line Officer Malik Riaz Ghaloo, PRO Nasir Abbasi and a lot of police officers, policemen, civil and social personalities of the city, representative of Anjuman-e-Tajran, and media persons participated in the meeting. The schoolchildren presented national songs to tribute Quad-e-Azam. DPO Mr Imran Kishwar said that the Quaid's principle "Faith, Unity and Discipline" was a golden quote to progress.

He added that Quaid-e-Azam worked with devotion for the betterment of the nation, and he made the Muslims of the subcontinent a nation. "We should vow honestly to make Pakistan a Quaid's Pakistan. Tariq Farooqi represented Education Department and threw light on the personality of the Quaid." He also performed the responsibility of a stage secretary. The children presented a bouquet of flowers to DPO, and the DPO presented cash prizes and trophies to successful participants. The DPO appreciated Line Officer Malik Riaz Ghalu for excellent arrangements regarding Quaid's Day.

QUAID'S SERVICES LAUDED

In Hafizabad, glowing tributes were paid to the Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 143rd birthday by the speakers in ceremonies held at different educational institutions and offices for obtaining a separate homeland for the Muslims of Indo-Pakistan subcontinent. The biggest function was held in Arif Shaheed Police Lines which was addressed among others by DPO Sajid Kiyani, DC Naveed Shehzad Mirza, ADCG Naeemullah Bhatti and DSP Saddr Khalid.

The DPO said that it was a need of the hour that every one should strictly adhere to the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam to make the country an Islamic welfare state. The DC said that the Quaid had attained the independence of the country with great struggle, and it was imperative for every Pakistani particularly the officials to perform their duties honestly, sincerely and with commitment without any fear or favour. The Quaid's birthday was also observed in different schools and colleges where the teachers advised the students to strictly follow the motto of the Quaid, unity, faith and discipline to create healthy society as well as to brighten their career to make the country strong and prosperous.

SEMINAR ON QUAID'S

IDEA OF STATE

The topic what kind of a state Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted for the Muslims of the sub-continent took centre stage as scholars gathered at a seminar here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Monday to pay tributes to the founder of Pakistan on his birth anniversary.

The seminar titled 'Quaid's Idea of State' was organised by Department of History and Pakistan Studies in collaboration with Student Services Centre (SSC) to pay tribute to our great national hero and leader for his unprecedented struggle to achieve an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Dr Sajid Mehmood Awan, head of NIHCR Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, was the chief guest of the seminar. Dean Arts Dr Fareeshullah Yousufzai presided over the proceedings of the seminar while Dr Dilshad Muhabbat, HoD History and Pakistan Studies, was in the host's chair.HoD Political Science and International Relations Dr Mushtaq, HoD Islamic Studies Dr Arshad Munir Laghari, senior faculty members Dr Riyaz Mehmood and Mansur Asim were among the other guest speakers.

Dr Sajid Mehmood attributed the establishment of a Muslim state in South Asia to Jinnah's political wisdom and understanding.

"Quaid-e-Azam adopted a legal and constitutional way in a dignified manner to launch his movement for Pakistan. He didn't believe in revolution as it involves violence and use of force. He was, in fact, an evolutionist and believed in justice and peace for a just cause. He wanted to build a democratic Islamic republic where people of all religions, sects and beliefs enjoyed equal rights," Dr Sajid Mehmood said. Dean Dr Fareeshullah Yousufzai said, "Pakistan came into being as a result of a peaceful movement launched by our Quaid. The demand for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the region was inevitable in the face of the increasing Hindu ascendancy." Dr Mushtaq discussed in detail the far-sighted vision and decisions of the Quad during the Pakistan movement.

Dr Dilshad Muhabbat said, "Patriotism demands that we must remember the founder of our homeland and pay our tributes to our great leader. We also need to act upon his sayings and work for the common good of the people of our country, irrespective of their religion, caste and creed."

Dr Riyaz claimed that Mr Jinnah was a true Muslim and had great devotion towards the Holy Prophet (SAW). He said that it was our collective responsibility, in the light of the sayings of our Quaid, to protect the rights of minorities. Mansur Asim, a young scholar, presented a paper on 'Jinnah's idea of a state'.

CEREMONIES IN QUAID'S MEMORY

As else where in the country, the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated in Attock with great zeal and zest. In this connection, different programmes were arranged. Main programmes were held in Fatima Jinnah Hall Attock, Municipal Committee Hazro and other areas. The speakers on the occasion paid homage and respect to our great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The speakers which included former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Chairman Municipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, Vice Chairman Malik Tahir Awan, TMO Hazro Sardar Aftab Khan and others said that the best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam was to adhere to his vision. "Pakistan is a great gift of him as we got this country under his dynamic leadership." They said no greed or fear could hinder him from achieving his goal. The speakers said: "We must make Pakistan a developed and welfare state by following the vision and golden rules of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. On the occasion, different colourful programs were arranged. A similar function was arranged by Motorway Police M-1 where DSP Hamid Bangash was the chief guest. The function was attended by NHMP officials and public transport and truck drivers.

In Sialkot, people from all segments of society celebrated birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and fervour across Sialkot district. The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for peace and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace and rest of the departed soul of Quaid-e-Azam.

The special cake-cutting ceremonies were held in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda and surrounding areas under the auspices of the PML-N, PTI, PPP, PML-Q and other religious and social organisations. Various other social, political and intellectual organisations organised various programmes including seminars, speech contests, conferences and sports events to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's birthday with great fervour and enthusiasm. The speakers paid glorious tributes to founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements which led to the emerging of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent. Earlier, Quaid-e-Azam's birthday cake-cutting ceremony were also held at Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Badiana, Pasrur, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas.