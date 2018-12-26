Share:

LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked 142 birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam on Tuesday.

Moreover, private and public sector organizations, political parties marked the day with fervour. National flag was hoisted on buildings across the province. Programs were organized to highlight Jinnah’s philosophy. The speakers shed light on Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle.

A cake-cutting ceremony on Quaid’s day was also held at Governor’s House. Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan attended the ceremony. They also paid rich tribute to the services of the father of the nation for freedom of Muslims.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held at Faletti’s Hotel Lahore where the Quaid spent time during Pakistan movement days. The hotel administration also showcased things that the Quaid used during his stay at the historic hotel.

PMLN leaders including Parvez Malik, Shaista Parvez Malik and others also organized a program in honour of the M A Jinnah and his struggle.

Special ceremonies in Dolphin Headquarters and Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh were also arranged to mark the Quaid day.

Moreover, provincial ministers Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Aleem Khan also gave messages regarding the Quaid day. They highlighted the role of the Quaid in the liberation movement.

PPP, JI, PTI and other religio-political parties also held ceremonies to honour the Quaid and the speakers highlighted the struggle of the founder.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman NPT Professor Dr. Rafique Ahmed proposed to set up Nazaria-i-Pakistan Society in all educational institutions to organize programmes and apprise the students of the features of Pakistan Movement. He also stressed on promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh. He addressed a special sitting on the Quaid day.

Justice (Retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman Khan said this day is to reiterate the mission of contributing to country’s development in line with the vision of the founder of the nation.

Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami said Quaid was not borne to a landlord family. Instead, his father was a middle class trader and Quaid found him confronting ordeal situation when he grew up. He said Quaid-i-Azam achieved a stature of a successful man through his hard work and dedication. His life suggests that great men can take birth even in middle class families and it is only the struggle of a man that wins high position for him. He said Quaid maintained accounts of all his earnings and spending throughout his life. No one can match his honesty in today’s world, he added.

He said those aspiring for leading the nation should maintain their accounts to follow the footsteps of Quaid-i-Azam. Also, he added, Quaid was also a man of his words and there was no contradiction in his private and public discourse. Even his worst enemy cannot call him dishonest, which means that truthfulness and honesty are integral pad of leadership.

Muhammad Aslam Zar Advocate said Quaid-i-Azam was a great leader and a man of principles. He never compromised on principles and always spoke truth. We should follow him in letter and spirit, he stressed.

General Secretary NPT Shahid Rasheed said Quaid secured a separate state for the Muslims of the sub-continent through his intelligence and hard struggle. It is because of his hard work that we are breathing in an independent country, he added. The participants also cut a cake on the occasion.

Meanwhile, another function held at the Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan presided over by Chief Justice (Retd) Mian Mahboob Ahmed. Moreover, the social media followers also paid rich tribute the Jinnah on his role in the freedom movement.