rawalpindi - A cake-cutting ceremony in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was held at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader and the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent was impossible without him. He said that Quaid’s personality was a beacon for us and we should put our country on the way to success and prosperity by following his teachings.

He lauded RCCI’s efforts in promoting trade activities and expressed hope that it will continue and carry the legacy of great values. The objective of inheriting a prosperous Pakistan to the next generation was only possible by complying with Quaid’s motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline, he added. President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem said our ancestors gave many sacrifices for the country and it was our duty to strive for a stable, peaceful and developed Pakistan. Ambassador of Tajikistan Jonov Sher Ali also attended the ceremony. A special documentary was presented on the life of Quaid-e-Azam on the occasion. The Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon, Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Ex-President Zahid Latif Khan and members of the chamber were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the entire country celebrated the 142nd birth anniversary of father of nation and founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, with traditional zeal and respect and renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country on Tuesday. A very well known lawyer and famous politician, Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah had served as the leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 and after Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947, Jinnah held the position of the country’s first Governor-General, a reported aired by private news channel said. The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for peace, progress, and prosperity of the country. A Flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was held at Sector F-6 Islamabad organize by the Civil Society and a local Non Governmental Organization in which a large number of students from Islamabad participated to pay homage to the father of the nation. The national flag was hoisted on principal government buildings across the country. Special events had also been arranged throughout the day to highlight and promote Jinnah’s ideas and views, particularly with regard to rule of law, supremacy of the constitution, and upholding of democracy. Private departments and social and literary organizations also arranged special programmes to shed light on Quaid-e-Azam’s life-long political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline. A change of guard’s ceremony was also held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi in the morning which smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed the guards’ duty from Pakistan Air Force.