KARACHI - The 142nd birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed across the city with great enthusiasm as several officials and a large number of people visited the mausoleum to pay rich tribute to the Father of Nation.

The day, which was declared public holiday across the province, dawned with the change of guards’ ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid as contingent of Gentlemen Cadets from Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul assumed guard duties.

Lady cadets from PMA also participated in the ceremony which was reviewed by Major General Akhtar Nawaz, the PMA Commandant. Besides reviewing the parade, Major Nawaz also laid floral wreath, offered Fateha and presented salute to the father of nation.

“The PMA had the honour to hold the first parade on 25 December 1948, Quaid-e-Azam’s first birthday after his death. It was reviewed by the then Governor General of Pakistan, Khawaja Nazimuddin who presented Quaid-e-Azam banner to the champion company. The PMA, Kakul has the singular honour of being the only military institution, designated, as Quaid-e-Azam’s Own as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Academy. The guard mounting ceremony by PMA Cadets is a regular annual feature to pay homage to the father of the Nation, read a press release issued here.

Later, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imrain Ismail also visited and laid floral wreath on the grave of Quaid-e-Azam. Speaking to media, the chief minister said that he along with and cabinet members visited Mazar-e-Quaid to reiterate his commitment to work for prosper Pakistan. “Today is the birth anniversary of father of nation and we are here to pay him tribute and reiterate our commitment to maintain law and order, work in health and education sectors and make Pakistan particularly Sindh a healthy, wealthy and peaceful province,” Murad added.

Separately, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed visited the mausoleum, laid floral wreath and paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan. Talking to media, those who looted the national exchequer would be brought under the law. “I have the confidence in Imran that no one would be given NRO,” he added.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar flanked with Metropolitan commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, parliamentary leader in the city council Aslam Shah Afridi, law committee chairman Arif Khan Advocate, land committee chairman Syed Arshad Hassan, parliamentary leader of Muslim League –Nawaz Aman Khan Afridi director culture also laid floral wreath on the during his visit on his occasion.

Talking to media, Akhtar stressed that there is need to follow the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam. “We should try to make Pakistan that he visualized as well as make it the part of our policies. After 71 years, the country was facing big challenges and we all have to work with the same spirit and commitment to solve our problems,” he added

The Mayor said the city and whole province face lot of problems now and we are ready to support each and every effort to solve these problems. He said the anti encroachments drive was not halted but it is continue on the orders of the apex court and encroachments being removed on daily basis. Later, the people came up in large numbers to express their enthusiasm for the day after the mausoleum was opened for the public. Men, women and children visited the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay to rich homage to the father of nation.