Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has appointed Rabia Shahzadi as the first captain of the national women blind cricket team.

Chairman, PBCC Syed Sultan Shah said on Wednesday that it is a history-making moment in national blind women cricket and it will go a long way in establishing women cricket on solid lines.

Rabia is currently doing her BS in Kinnaird College for Women University Lahore and She is partially blind (B2) category player.

Aneela Shahzadi has been named as vice-captain of the team and she is also doing BS in Lahore College for Women University Lahore. She is totally blind (B1) category player.

They both will lead the Pakistan side in the forthcoming first International Women Blind Cricket series to be played between Nepal and Pakistan from January 27 to February 4, 2019.