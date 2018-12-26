Share:

LAHORE - A 33-year-old salesman was tortured to death allegedly the shop owner and co-workers in the limits of Naulakha police on Tuesday.

Resident of Hari Chand Sultanpura, Waseem was working as a salesman at a shop located on Brandreth Road for the last couple of years. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.

The father of the deceased told the police that shop owner Awais exchanged harsh words with Waseem over some dispute on the day of incident. Later, Awais and his two workers including Irsal and Amaan Faiz attacked Waseem and gave him a good thrash.

When the condition of the victim got deteriorated, he was shifted to hospital but died in the way.

The attackers fled instantly. The police registered a murder case against the suspects and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.

MAN INJURED IN GUN ATTACK

Gunmen shot at and wounded the owner of a catering company as they clashed over some dispute outside a farmhouse in Hydyara police precincts on Tuesday evening.

The victim identified as Malik Zeeshan told the police that Salman Warraich and Shamshair opened straight fire at him after an argument. The injured was shifted to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. The police registered a criminal case against the gunmen and launched the investigation. No arrest was made till late Tuesday.