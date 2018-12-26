Share:

ISLAMABAD – Sardar Ali and Qamar guided Diamond Cricket Academy U-19 cricket team to a convincing 29-run victory over XI Star U-19 team in a friendly 45-over match played here at Diamond Cricket Ground. Diamond Academy were in huge trouble as they lost 5 wickets with only 37 runs on the board. But when Sardar Ali came to bat at No 7, he steadies the sinking ship with brilliant unbeaten 57 hitting 3 fours and as many sixes while he was ably supported by Hamza who hit 33 smashing 2 boundaries, as Diamond Academy posted 198-9 in allotted overs. Irfan was pick of XI Star bowlers as he bagged 2-40. In reply, XI Star were bundled out for 169 in 41st over. Irfan Khan made 48 studded with 3 fours and 4 sixes, while Samad made 25. Qamar ripped through XI Star batting by claiming 3-33 while Sikandar took 2-19. Diamond Academy head coach Moied Shaikh also witnessed the match, while IRCA President Shakil Shaikh was chief guest and gave away a bat to Sardar Ali for his outstanding knock.