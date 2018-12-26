Share:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of Zulfi Bukhari and permitted him to continue work as prime minister's special assistant on overseas Pakistanis.

In September, a petitioner moved the top court against Bukhari’s appointment as the premier’s special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development as he is a dual national.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

During the hearing, Bukhari's counsel Aitzaz Ahsan told the court, "My client is a special adviser and has not claimed the status of a minister."

Rejecting the petition and permitting him to continue work as prime minister's special assistant, the chief justice remarked, "If Bukhari used administrative powers, then we will see the matter."