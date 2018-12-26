Share:

Supreme Court of Pakistan has sought report from federal and provincial governments regarding drugs usage in educational institutions.

During hearing of a case at Lahore Registry of Supreme Court on Wednesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar said the use of drugs is an issue of national level.

He said so far three deaths have been reported from drugs usage in educational institutions.

Hearing a suo-moto case regarding shortage of ventilators in hospitals, CJP said provision of ventilators is the government's responsibility.

Meanwhile, during the hearing of another case regarding the alleged dual nationality of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Foreign Office presented its report that the governor has permanently quit his foreign citizenship.

On this, SC dismissed the suo-moto case.