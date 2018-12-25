Share:

OKARA-Three persons including two women died in two different accidents while a five-year-old girl and three others sustained injuries.

Near Tobruke Bus Stop, Nazi Masih, daughter of Hanif Masih of village 11/4L, was going to felicitate her relatives on Christmas with her brother on a motorcycle. On GT Road, an oncoming truck hit and ran over them. Nazi died on the spot. Her brother was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. In a second accident, on Depalpur-Haveli Road, a motorcycle collided with a rickshaw. The bike rider Irfan of village Mali Singh and a woman passenger in rickshaw died on the spot, whereas a girl child and three women got injured. The Rescue 1122 reached the site and rushed the injured persons to the hospital. The police started investigation.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD

The Satghara police took the corps of an unidentified elderly woman into custody near Darbar Bala Pir. The other morning, the passersby discovered the dead body of an old woman lying beside the road near Darbar Bala Pir and informed the police. The Satghara police took the corps into custody and struggled to ascertain her identity but in vain. However, the corps was shifted to the DHQ hospital.