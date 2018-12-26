Share:

According to reports, Turkey has sent vast amounts of reinforcements to the country’s south in preparation for an operation against Syria’s Kurds.

A video has appeared showing Turkish military vehicles in the town of Karkamis on the Turkey-Syria border.

Recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the planned military operation in Syria would be postponed in light of his recent talks with US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, Erdogan announced a military operation against Syrian Kurds in Manbij and to the east of Euphrates. Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar also said that the country's army was "intensely" preparing for the Syrian operation and vowed to "bury" the Kurds in their trenches and tunnels.