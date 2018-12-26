Share:

LAHORE - Pakistanis paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 142nd birth anniversary on twitter on Tuesday. The Quaid was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi.

Twitterati used hashtag #HappyBirthdayQuaid, #Mr.Jinnah, #JinnahDay and #QuaideAzam to express their respect and love for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who fought selflessly for the Muslims of undivided India and laid foundations of a new country-Pakistan.

Social media users also shared quotes of the most celebrated politician of 20th century Quaid-e-Azam. One of the quotes shared on twitter reads, “Character is the most important thing in public life- If Character is blemished then the whole performance becomes meaningless.”

Founder of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah once said, “Think 100 times before you take a decision, but once that decision is taken, stand by it as one man.” This quotation of Quaid was widely shared by Twitterati as a source of inspiration.

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry says inclusiveness and diversity are strength of a nation for what Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam stood up for. In a tweet, the information minister said for a long period Jinnah’s philosophy remained hostage but not in Naya Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted “Remembering Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 142nd birth anniversary. Quaid was a man of principles as well as a statesman and courageous person. The ideal way to pay tribute to him is to adhere to his vision and follow his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.”

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman shared one of her favourite quotes of Quaid-e-Azam, “There are two powers in the world; one is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a great competition and rivalry between the two. There is a third power stronger than both, that of the women.”